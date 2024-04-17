Honoring the legacy of Girón and the Heroes of Labor.

This beautiful embrace between Girón combatants, Heroes of Labor and former union leaders, marked an important point in the program prior to the May Day celebrations, which calls for a massive parade «to reaffirm the unrestricted support to the Cuban Revolution».

Osmar Ramirez Ramirez, second from right to left, called to honor the legacy of the fighters of the Bay of Pigs.

A few hours before commemorating the 63rd anniversary of the victory at Playa Giron, on April 19th, 1961, the general secretary of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC) in Matanzas, Osmar Ramirez Ramirez Ramirez, called to honor the legacy of that heroic deed.

In an activity carried out by the CTC to pay tribute to the combatants of the epic epic epic, Ramirez meant the transcendence of a triumph, today perfectly possible in economic areas, where the challenges are great, especially for a territory like Matanzas, a heavyweight in the structure of production of goods and services in the country.

«Times are difficult, but nothing will stop us, just as nothing stopped any of the Giron militiamen,» he said, addressing members of several of the battalions that confronted the invading forces. «Your example will never die,» he affirmed.

Held at the CTC Convention Center, as it is already traditional, the meeting coincided with the year after year reverence paid to the Heroes of Labor of the Republic of Cuba and to former union leaders, who at different times held positions in the workers’ organization, founded on January the 28th, 1939.

This beautiful embrace between Girón combatants, Heroes of Labor and former union leaders, marked an important point in the program prior to the celebrations for May Day, International Workers’ Day, which calls for a massive parade «to reaffirm the unrestricted support to the Cuban Revolution,» urged Vladimir González, when he delivered the central words.

The CTC does not forget those who served them as leaders nor those who support their work.

«We rely on the assistance of the workers and their families to raise our voices against the criminal blockade of the United States against Cuba, for efficiency, savings and fulfillment of plans, to make our own Fidel’s idea of emancipating ourselves by our own efforts,» said Gonzalez, a member of the secretariat of the CTC Provincial Committee.

Bárbara Herrera Zulueta, for many years at the head of the Provincial Bureau of the National Association of Innovators and Rationalizers (ANIR), said how pleasant that time was and how much that experience contributes to her current work.

Oria Moliner, who was in the sphere of Education and Propaganda in the CTC secretariat, emotionally narrated her passage through the trade union movement and the fact that she is not forgotten now that «I am retired».

The CTC of Matanzas is on the way to May Day, days that include actions such as that of April 26th, date of the decoration ceremony, where collectives and workers will receive medals and orders, fruit of the incentive system instituted in the country.

Photos by the author.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.