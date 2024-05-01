Success in La Vigía: Matanzas, Cuba and Mexico unite in an unforgettable show (+photos)

In a magical afternoon, the Matanzas dance companies Danza Espiral and Novadanza, together with the teachers and students of the School of Contemporary Dance of the Ollin Yoliztli Cultural Center, from Mexico, joined forces to offer a performance at the Plaza de la Vigía.

In a magical evening, the Matanzas dance companies Danza Espiral and Novadanza, along with the talented teachers and students of the Contemporary Dance School of the Ollin Yoliztli Cultural Center from Mexico, joined forces to offer an extraordinary performance at the Plaza de la Vigía.

The audience gathered in the historic square witnessed a fusion of movements, emotions and creativity. The dancers of Danza Espiral captivated with their elegance and strength, while Novadanza surprised with their innovation and expressiveness. The Escuela de Danza Contemporánea de México brought a fresh and vibrant perspective, sharing their passion for dance with the people of Matanzas.

The teachers of the Ollin Yoliztli Cultural Center’s School of Contemporary Dance, along with the dance students, demonstrated their skill and dedication in every step. The energy and synchronization on stage took the audience’s breath away.

The show culminated with a standing ovation and deafening applause. The artists, united by their love of dance, shared a message of hope and unity in these challenging times.

Written by Félix González.