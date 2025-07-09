«The transformation of the neighborhood is achieved with the people and for the people»

In the conversation with the neighbors, Lazo insisted that «transformation is not just about building or repairing, but about getting people involved, making the process their own, and ensuring that each advance is sustained over time.»

During a tour of the transforming neighborhood of District 11, in the Matanzas East People’s Council, Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power, emphasized the value of grassroots participation as a fundamental driver of change.

In his conversation with residents, Lazo insisted that «transformation is not just about building or repairing, but about getting people involved, making the process their own, and ensuring that each step forward is sustained over time.

« Thanks to the joint efforts of institutions, local governments, and the community, homes, water, and sanitation networks have been rehabilitated in an area that had been plagued by accumulated problems for years. But beyond the physical works, residents highlighted the human impact of these actions: a stronger sense of belonging, greater organization, and greater coordination with neighborhood stakeholders. Residents, delegates, social workers, young people, and even retirees have actively participated in the efforts, whether through cleanup campaigns, maintaining new construction projects, or identifying social needs requiring priority attention. This exchange is part of a broader outreach program with the people of Matanzas, during which the community also visited production, sports, and energy centers in the province. Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.