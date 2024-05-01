Matanzas: the response of an industrious, educated and revolutionary people.

More than 400 thousand workers and their families paraded in the streets and streets this May Day, International Workers’ Day, in the province of Matanzas.

Colorful and unity in the morning.

Of them, more than 86 thousand at the central venue of the festivities in the city, as a response of support to the revolutionary process of a people qualified as well as revolutionary and cultured.

A massive parade of the people of Matanzas, which exceeded 400 thousand workers.

Divided into 15 blocks, in correspondence with the trade unions, the parade, led by the Union of Education, Science and Sports Workers, began around 7:30 a.m. and stood out for its colorfulness and unity.

The province was ready in its main squares to welcome the multitude of Cubans who celebrate the date with a creative spirit. Entities such as the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport and the Eddio Teijeiro Textile Company (Bellotex) stood out.

The workers of the company commercializing fuels Matanzas were present at the event.

«In addition, the support of a people was ratified and the candidacy for the headquarters of the central activities for July 26th was launched», highlighted Osmar Ramírez Ramírez.

Children accompanied the working parents,

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in the province, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, told the radio that the territory today is undergoing processes to raise productivity and improve services and that everyone’s support is a response to the daily work.

This May Day the demand was made for the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba and the exclusion of the island from the illegal list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Large representation of Community Services Company workers.

It was also a space of solidarity with the people of Palestine who are suffering from the Israeli siege and have counted thousands of deaths in the last months.

For the date, 30 labor collectives deserved the condition of National Vanguard and 47 comrades and entities the Lázaro Peña Order and the Jesús Menéndez Medal.

The Transport Union stood out on the day for its initiatives.

As every year, at the closing of the parade, the results of the emulation were reported, in which all the unions stood out, but the winner was the people.

Presiding over the event were the member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC, Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo; Major General and Chief of the Central Army Ricardo Rigel Tejera; the Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy; the deputy to the National Assembly and first secretary of the PCC in Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo; and the secretary of the Cuban Workers’ Central in the territory, Osmar Ramírez Ramírez.

Broche Lorenzo described the march as a popular celebration. «The people of Matanzas demonstrated the capacity to support the Revolution despite the difficult situation in the economic and social scenario, such as the fuel deficit.».

Photos by Félix González.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.