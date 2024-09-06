Innovative automated system for academic management and educational processes (+photos and audio).

Facilitating and promoting the use of the XAUCE AKADEMOS academic management system in all its structures and institutions during the new school year is a priority objective for the Ministry of Education (Mined) in Cuba.

It takes place in line with the process of informatization and digital transformation promoted by the sector in order to achieve comprehensive and quality education for students.

In the context of her visit to Matanzas to supervise the province’s preparations for the 2024-2025 school year, the head of the Ministry of Education, Naima Trujillo Barreto, gave details to representatives of the local media about the benefits of this innovative project, which allows for the digitalization of all processes, not only teaching and educational data, but also administrative data.

The Computer System for Academic Management, developed by the University of Informatics Sciences (UCI) and used in Higher Education institutions, facilitates the registration, control and monitoring of the student’s progress through the different courses.

Written by Yovana Baró.