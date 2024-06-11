Every drop that touches the surface of the water, every boat that rocks with the tide, reminds us of the constant and incessant march of time and the opportunity to begin again.

When the June clouds roll in over Matanzas Bay, they bring not only rain, but also a promise of renewal. Every drop that touches the surface of the water, every boat that rocks with the tide, reminds us of the constant and incessant march of time and the opportunity to begin again.

The thirteen and fourteen floors, silent witnesses of the 80s and 90s, are dressed in the colors of the Cuban flag, painted not only on their facades but also in the heart of every inhabitant. The rain, far from being an obstacle, is a canvas that reflects the resilience and vibrant spirit of Cuba.

So when the June rains come, may every drop inspire you to sail boldly toward your dreams, like the ships in the bay, and to build, brick by brick, a future as bright and bold as our solidarity star atop the building.

Wrutten by Félix González.