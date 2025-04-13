Lela: youth that inspires and transforms.

Thanks to her infinite energy, her dazzling creativity and her indelible human warmth, she turns every challenge into an opportunity and every effort into a conquest.

Ledianys is a hyperactive young woman, persevering and always full of dreams.

Perseverance, expertise and sensitivity define the work of Ledianys Mejías González. Lela», as she is affectionately called by those of us who are fortunate enough to know her, is difficult to «catch up with» because she is always on the go, immersed in the whirlwind of work that the leadership of the Young Communist League in Pedro Betancourt municipality demands.

Lela (second from right to left) was honored with the Siempre Joven distinction from the Nacional UJC.

After graduating in Education-Pedagogy-Psychology at the Juan Marinello Vidaurreta Higher Pedagogical Institute, she found her true vocation in the classrooms of the Jesús Menéndez Larrondo Special Education Institute: working with children, adolescents and young people, lending them a hand and supporting them in their formation and growth, a task that, to date, has cemented her performance as a youth leader.

…ONLINE AUDIO

The protagonism of the youth as a manifest continuation of the revolutionary work and the socialist conquests is indisputable and the Young Communist League becomes an architect in this titanic endeavor.

…ONLINE AUDIO

In spite of the multiple challenges, the pride for the responsibility that she is currently exercising imposes itself.Ledianys Mejías González personifies the transforming spirit of a true leader.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Thanks to her infinite energy, her dazzling creativity and her indelible human warmth, she turns every challenge into an opportunity and every effort into a conquest, and her example radiates commitment and strength, leaving a deep mark that honors, ennobles and inspires us.

Lela with Meyvis Estévez Echavarría, first secretary of the national UJC.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.