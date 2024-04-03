Matanzas experiences of the Congress on Science Teaching and Learning (+photos and audio)

Matanzas educator Pablo Alberto Hernández Domínguez described the XII International Congress on Science Education and the XVII International Workshop on Physics Teaching as an ideal space for exchanging knowledge, experiences and good teaching practices, both of which took place simultaneously at the Havana Convention Palace recently.

In the interview offered to Radio 26, the expert professor of Chemistry of the University of Matanzas, offers general assessments and details of the presentation he gave at the event, where he participated in person along with five other outstanding professionals of the teaching profession in the province, among them, Alfredo Santamarina Linares, experienced educator of the Carlos Marx Pre-University Vocational Institute of Exact Sciences, Yassiel Flores, deputy director of the Rene Fraga Moreno Pedagogical Training School and three teachers residing in the municipalities of Jovellanos, Los Arabos and Calimete.

More than 180 delegates from 10 invited countries attended the meeting, which lasted four days and included symposiums, lectures, round tables, workshops and presentations of scientific papers, which gave participants the opportunity to share knowledge, discuss ideas and establish collaborative networks to contribute to the advancement of education in Cuba and the region.

Interesting and novel experiences on the teaching and learning process of natural sciences, exact sciences and technical sciences in general and higher education were presented at the conclave, which, according to the university professor and researcher from Matanzas, became another opportune professional and scientific experience in his 43 years of experience in the sector.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.