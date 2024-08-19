Matanzas takes third place in national skydiving event.

After three days of intense competitions and displays of aerial skill, the team from Matanzas achieved a well-deserved third place in the National Skydiving Championship, held in the first city of Baracoa, on the eastern end of our island.

It is worth mentioning that this result placed the Matanzas team just behind the champions of the province of Granma and the talented team of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, who took second place.

This championship, which gathered 12 squads with more than 140 contestants from all over the country, was a true show of skill in the air. The skydivers showed their technical ability and competitive spirit, dazzling the audience that gathered to enjoy this exciting discipline.

This event also served as a prelude to the VII Latin American Skydiving Championship. An event that promises to take adrenaline to another level and that will be held in the paradisiacal beach of Varadero, from the 20th to the 25th of this month. Undoubtedly, an event that will summon the continent’s skydiving elite and will put Cuba under the gaze of all lovers of this specialty in Latin America.

Written by Gabriel Torres.