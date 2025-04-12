New telecommunications cabinet in Ciénaga de Zapata.

An integral outdoor telecommunications cabinet was left ready in the town of Hondones by Etecsa, one of the works in salute to the 64th anniversary of the Cuban victory over the mercenaries in the U.S. invasion of Ciénaga de Zapata municipality, the epic achieved on April 19th, 1961.

On behalf of neighbors with assignments, a fixed telephony equipment and the contract for its installation were symbolically handed over to the resident María Luisa Morejón San Juan, who was very grateful for the gesture.

During the official inauguration ceremony, Etecsa’s workers were rewarded for the timely completion of the work, and for the contribution of the community’s neighbors, particularly the delegate of District No. 13, Juan Carlos Piedra Álvarez, who officially received the access key to the installation.

According to a report from the local Ciénaga de Zapata radio station, the new cabinet provides voice and mobile data services, and has sufficient capacity to meet the communication needs of the 46 houses that make up the village, where about 70 people live.

So far, according to the information, five fixed telephony services have been installed, and the provision of the Nauta Hogar service depends on the availability of the devices required by the interested parties.

The investment means an increase of these services also in Pálpite and Soplillar, communities for which these benefits were announced, assured the first secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Party, Bienvenido Roig Chirino.

In statements to the press, Roig referred to several economic and social works in progress for its implementation or continuity in salute to the epic triumph on the sands of Playa Giron, site where much appreciation is given to the construction of a children’s house, the first of its kind of tourism in Matanzas.

This variant of attention to early childhood is aimed at children between one and five years old, they are organized and directed thanks to the link between teachers and labor institutions of the different sectors of the economy.

Roig praised the working environment in a territory that, inspired by the triumph of Girón, is committed to economic growth, the welfare of its inhabitants and to continue defending that major work that is the Revolution and of which we are its most legitimate fruit.

Photos: Taken from the Facebook account of the Ciénaga de Zapata Municipal Assembly.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.