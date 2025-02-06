Organoponics will be increased in Matanzas this year.

This program encourages the participation of the population, the integration with universities and research centers, and the support of local governments to rescue and plant organopónicos, patios and plots.

By 2025, the construction of 26 organopónicos and 30 new horticultural farms is foreseen in order to supply the more than 40 communities that today do not have these spaces that promote urban, suburban and family agriculture.

Currently, the province has 118,046 flower beds, of which 115,930 have been planted in the municipalities of Matanzas, Perico, Cárdenas, Jovellanos and Ciénaga de Zapata.

In addition, 41 communities out of the 414 planned are still to be covered with organopónicos or orchards, mainly in the territories of Jovellanos, Cárdenas, Unión de Reyes, Matanzas, Pedro Betancourt, Colón and Perico.

Also, in the last year, 57 organopónicos managed by the labor collectives were built, which guarantee greater control with better cultural attention to the crops and economic benefit. However, this work is influenced by access to organic materials and other products that are indispensable for the development of the program.

Likewise, it is necessary to control commercialization so that citizens have access to vegetables at more economical prices than the current ones.

The province of Matanzas is a key area for the development of urban, suburban and family agriculture. The territory has promoted the production of vegetables, recognizing their impact on the nutrition and health of the population, as well as their role in food sovereignty and local development.

This program encourages the participation of the population, the integration with universities and research centers, and the support of local governments to rescue and plant in organopónicos, backyards and plots.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.