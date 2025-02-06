On the commercialization of liquefied gas to the population this month.

«In this month of February we have the information that it is very likely that a ship will arrive to our country, which will have a level of product that will guarantee us at least one month and ten days of distribution…»

In recent months Cuba has faced problems with the commercialization of liquefied gas to the population due to the insufficiency of the product. As a result, leaders in Matanzas province are adjusting distribution periods. José Luis Lemus Gil, head of the liquefied gas area of CUPET in Matanzas, clarified:

«In this month of February we have the information that it is very likely that a ship will arrive in our country, which will indeed have a level of product that will guarantee us at least a month and ten days of distribution, as long as we can acquire the product.

«In fact, there are already a good number of customers who managed to acquire the gas in the municipality of Matanzas. For example, four deliveries have been made in the points with the largest number of customers.»

Lemus Gil referred that as a current strategy they prioritize the distribution for the most backward municipalities that receive the regulated gas.

The most affected territory in this sense is Cárdenas. In addition, they prioritize customers in vulnerable situations, such as bedridden patients.

Written by Melissa Guerra.