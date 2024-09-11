Pedro Betancourt’s accountability process is ready (+audio).

The presidents of the People’s Councils of Pedro Betancourt municipality held an exchange at the headquarters of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power to ensure the accountability process.

The presidents of the People’s Councils of Pedro Betancourt municipality devoted an exchange at the headquarters of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power to ensure the accountability of the delegates to their electors.

Aspects such as the realization of the pilot assemblies; the organization of the deputies’ tour through the village districts; the necessary preparation of the delegates and the community factors, as well as the observance of the schedule of activities, which will include 186 meetings in the territory, and the relevance of the process in the midst of the multiple challenges that the country is going through, aroused the attention of those present.

This was stated by Rubén Díaz Suárez, delegate of Pedro Betancourt’s 38th constituency and president of the Guira de Macuriges Popular Council:

…ONLINE AUDIO

This process, the first of its kind in the current mandate of the Municipal Assemblies and a catalyst of the precepts of socialist democracy, will become a space for feedback and strengthening between the delegates and their electors and will take place from September 20th to November 2nd in the locality.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.