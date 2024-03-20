The spectacular results of Meliá Las Américas.

With a five-star category, Meliá Las Américas offers its guests a central building and bungalows with impressive ocean views, sports areas and the possibility of living exclusive experiences in The Level area, where personalized services are offered.

For the 2023 results, the hotel once again merited the superior category of National Vanguard. Photo by the author.

With increases in occupancy, in the number of stays and optimal quality-price ratio, the Meliá Las Américas Hotel has recorded an excellent performance so far in 2024, balances that mark the recovery of this lodging, among the best weighted in Varadero.

According to Reynaldo León Díaz, the positive results are consistent with the development of a marketing system different from the rest of the hotels, focused, he said, on the golf segment, which is very important for this hotel and which, years ago, identified golfers as its main clients.

Another important element for the deputy commercial director of Meliá Las Américas is to «maintain the confidence needed by tour operators and clients», about the only hotel with direct access to the golf course, which puts it in an advantageous position in relation to the rest of its similar hotels belonging to the Spanish company based in Green Cayman.

The good pace of the Cubanacan facility had a moment of maximum splendor last year, when it surpassed the plans of stays for the stage and even compared to the numbers for 2019, an equally relevant behavior was obtained in hotel occupancy, among other indicators that earned it the superior category of National Vanguard.

Meliá Las Américas has its main customers in golfers. Photo from the hotel’s Facebook page.

According to León Díaz explained in the annual work balance of the Ministry of Tourism in Matanzas, Canada, Russia, Germany, the direct channel and the United Kingdom receive the largest flows of visitors, mainly Russians and Teutons, who have greatly increased their lodging percentages.

Precisely, the lodging received the HolidayCheck Award 2024, an important award that places the resort as the best in Cuba for the German market, with 91 percent of recommendations and an overall rating of 5.2 out of a maximum of six, according to opinions left by users on that site in the period from December 1st, 2022 to November 30th, 2023.

This facility markets a product oriented to the sustainability of the tourist activity, manifested in a management program based on the rational and sustainable use of water, and in the application, in a general sense, of good energy practices.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.