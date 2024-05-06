Real Madrid League Champion.

This weekend Real Madrid won league title number 36, their closest pursuers are Futbol Club Barcelona (27) and Atletico Madrid (11).

This weekend, Real Madrid won its 36th league title, its closest pursuers being Futbol Club Barcelona (27) and Atletico Madrid (11).

Two results combined to make Los Merengues champions of the Spanish league tournament.

Earlier on Saturday, Carlos Ancelotti’s men beat Cadiz without a hitch, with Brahim Diaz, MVP of the match, also scoring a goal, Jude Bellingham and Joselu Mato.

At the end of the match at the Santiago Bernabéu, the match between the locals and Barça kicked off in Girona. Xavi’s men were defeated by their Catalonian neighbors for the second time this season.

In this match Artem Dovbyk added another goal to increase his account as top scorer of La Liga, also scored Portu with two goals to win the match and Miguel Gutiérrez, for Barcelona scored Christensen and Lewandowski.

The Merengues did not make official celebration considering that next Wednesday they play the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich.

Written by Alejandro López Quintero.