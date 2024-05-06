6 de mayo de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Norceca concludes .

1 min atrás Tamara Mesa González

This Sunday concluded the second stop of the Norceca Beach Volleyball in the sands of the Solymar Hotel in Varadero.

The Cuban duo Alayo-Díaz was the great sensation dominating easily the first matches.

However, the last result was not favorable for the Cuban team. Surprisingly, the men’s duo was defeated in two sets (21-14/22-20) in the fight for the title against the Americans Drost-Caldwell.

On the other hand, the Cuban women’s duo of Amanda and Dirk were defeated in the bronze medal match against the American duo of Harward-Deberg, losing the match in the third set (15-13).

Varadero was once again an excellent venue for beach volleyball, with the presence of the Morenas del Caribe and the stellar René Navarro Arbelo, Abelardo Raidi Award, given by the Federation of Sports Journalists of America and National Television Award.
Photos Amanda Reyes

Written by Alejandro López Quintero.

 

 

