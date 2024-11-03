Women from Matanzas send solidarity to Guantanamo (+photos).

Women from Matanzas joined the campaign for the contribution to the bag for the victims of tropical storm Oscar, which affected the Cuban province of Guantanamo.

Women from Matanzas joined the campaign for the contribution to the bag for the victims of tropical storm Oscar, which affected the Cuban province of Guantanamo.

To date, 77 packages of clothes and footwear for babies, children, women and men have been received in the province.

The donations were deposited in the municipal offices of the FMC. The campaign was extended until November 30th, for those who have not made their solidarity contribution.

Women from Mtanzas organized in the Cuban Women Federation, as well as the people of Cuba, are accustomed us to this type of solidarity, for those who, for various reasons, require the humanitarian contribution.

Written by Enrique Tirse.