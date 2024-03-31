Jardín Pelusín del Monte holds adoption and entrepreneurship fair (+photos).

The Jardín Pelusín del Monte was transformed into an oasis of creativity, love and community. Crafts and art, along with adoptions of «furries», made this morning unforgettable for those present.

Handmade Art and Crafts Invade the Pelusín del Monte Garden.

This Saturday morning, the Pelusín del Monte Garden became a vibrant and lively stage. Crafts and art, created with love and dedication, took over the space, offering a unique experience for visitors.

What did we find at this event?

Artisans exhibited their skills inherited from previous generations. From weaving and pottery to wood carving and jewelry, each piece reflected authenticity and attention to detail.

Handmade creations were the heart and soul of the gathering. Candles, stationery, embroidery and more, all with the personal imprint of the artists, demonstrated that what is made with love and patience transcends the industrial.

In a special corner, small «furries» were looking for a home. Animal lovers came to adopt kittens and puppies, giving them a second chance and filling the garden with joy.

Each piece had a story. Visitors not only admired the beauty, but also connected emotionally with the work of the artisans and the adorable pets.

In short, the Mount Pelusin Garden was transformed into an oasis of creativity, love and community. Crafts and art, along with «furry» adoptions, made this morning unforgettable for those in attendance.

Written by Félix González.