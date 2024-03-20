La cola de la Serpiente literary contest returns.

La cola de la Serpiente contest, organized by the provincial UNEAC, is once again open for the participation of writers from Matanzas.

As part of the Orlando Garcia Lorenzo Artistic-Literary Criticism Day, the Matanzas branch of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) is calling for authors living in the territory to participate in the mini-story contest La cola de la serpiente (The Tail of the Serpent).

According to the call, published on the institution’s social networks, writers who are members or not of UNEAC can participate with a text of no more than 20 lines. Those interested should send their creations by e-mail to escritoresuneacmatanzas@gmail.com before April 30th.

Participants must attend a public reading of the competing mini-stories, which will be held at UNEAC’s provincial headquarters on May 16th.

The contest jury is made up of members of the Matanzas branch of writers and the winning texts will be published on the digital site Cubaliteraria.

Written by Claudia Ortega Valido.