Upcoming Street Theater Day in Matanzas streets.

This thirteenth Jornada de Teatro Callejero de Matanzas will be dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the premiere of Juan Candela, by El Mirón Cubano, and to the life and work of Albio Paz and Pancho Rodríguez, representative figures of this Cuban theatrical style.

The XIII Jornada de Teatro Callejero in Matanzas, from the 16th to the 20th of this month, seduces with the festive energy of the different tendencies and styles presented by the groups and constitutes one of the most important events of the performing arts in the city.

This popular event, which assaults passers-by in their everyday spaces, was created by Albio Paz and continued by another founder, Francisco Rodríguez Cabrera (Pancho), announced actress and stage manager Mercedes Fernández.

The Callejero will be inaugurated on the 16th with a parade, as well as its closing on Sunday the 20th, when the longest performance will take place at the Parque de la Libertad, and the status race will be repeated at Vigía Square and on the popular Narváez Street.

Teatro El Mirón Cubano is sponsoring the event together with the Provincial Council of Performing Arts, with the participation of several institutions of the territory.

The population of Matanzas awaits the Street Theater Day because it invades the public sphere, reaches our neighborhoods, introduces panels, exhibitions and workshops in the intimacy of the institutions; it mobilizes the city with performances, parades, living statues, in squares such as La Libertad or La Vigía, with a very particular rhythm.

The Callejero, as the people call it, transforms the city. He inserts himself in its architecture, promotes dialogues with the public. It mixes dance, circus and music with the theatrical. It manifests itself as a sign of mixture that vindicates in many occasions the lost of the carnival, the traditions and the popular festivities.

On the other hand, the parades and The Longest Show become awaited moments, in which each of the participating groups present their shows; synthesis of aesthetic essences, revelry, creative inquiry, skillful search for communication with the public.

Mercedes Fernandez explained to the press that the event will feature renowned Cuban theater groups with a marked trajectory in street art. The confirmed Cuban groups are Teatro Andante, from Granma and D’Morón Teatro, from Ciego de Avila. From Matanzas, El Mirón, Papalote and the group Noria are participating.

The guest of honor is Visitants Teatre, from Villa Real, Spain, under the direction of Sonia Alejo, a regular collaborator. There will also be groups from Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Argentina and Chile.

Jornada de Teatro Callejero, from the 16th to the 20th of this month in Atenas de Cuba.

Written by María Elena Bayón.