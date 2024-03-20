In the midst of adversity, happiness becomes a beacon of hope that guides us towards a brighter future full of possibilities.

Every March 20th is celebrated the World Happiness Day, this date was established by the General Assembly of the United Nations in 2012. The objective is to recognize the importance of happiness and well-being as universal aspirations of human beings and to promote public policies that contribute to improving people’s quality of life.

This celebration originated when the ruler of the Kingdom of Bhutan, a small country in southern Asia in the Himalayan Mountains, proposed to the UN to proclaim the special date.

The King of Bhutan decided more than 40 years ago that the philosophy of his government should be based on the happiness of his subjects, and to this end he created the concept of Gross National Happiness (GNH) instead of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Gross National Happiness is today an indicator of the standard of living that is used internationally as a complement to GDP.

GNH is calculated by measuring nine items: psychological well-being, time use, community vitality, culture, health, education, environmental diversity, standard of living and governance.

Happiness does not only refer to the absence of problems or difficulties, but encompasses a state of integral well-being that involves emotional, social, physical and spiritual aspects. Promoting happiness implies fostering equity, solidarity, respect for human rights and personal development.

In a global context marked by health crises, social conflicts and growing inequalities, World Happiness Day takes on a special relevance by reminding us of the importance of taking care of our mental health, strengthening our community ties and working together to build a more just and equitable world where happiness is a right accessible to all.

Written by Melissa Guerra.