Territorial Defense Day is held in Pedro Betancourt (+audios)

As a demonstration of the country’s preparedness and capacity to respond to possible crisis situations or external attacks, the Territorial Defense Day reinforces the unity and fighting spirit of the people and their commitment to the sovereignty and security of the nation.

With the concept of the War of the Whole People and tempered to the current complex socioeconomic scenario,people from Pedro Betancourt municipality carried out their Territorial Defense Day in pursuit of the safeguarding of the Island and its socialist conquests.

The day began with a tour of the highest authorities and local directors through the main institutions and entities of the town in order to, according to Lieutenant Colonel Osmel Valencia Sánchez, head of the Department of Defense of Betancourt, guarantee work efficiency and quality in the offers and services.

Likewise, as a culmination of the journey, an act of revolutionary reaffirmation was held, where those present, headed by Royslán Cámbara Sosa, president of the municipal Defense Council, paid homage to the heroes of the Cuban independence struggle and ratified their support to the call of the Homeland.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.