6th Provincial Conference of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution is held .

Membership in the organization, political-ideological work, membership dues and changes in the statutes were topics discussed by delegates at the Sixth Provincial Conference of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution (ACRC) in Matanzas.

The attendants evaluated the work of the Association in the last five years and outlined the objectives for the next period after a wide debate. The member of the Provincial Party Bureau, Yosveny Verdeal, called to take into account for growth the reservists with outstanding work, members of the Defense Councils, the Territorial Troops Militias and the Production and Defense Brigades.

The president of the ACRC, Major General José Antonio Carrillo Gómez, pondered the need to rejuvenate the organization, for which it is necessary to make changes during the National Conference in the Statutes related to the requirements for membership.

In Matanzas, the Association has more than 18 thousand members in some 700 grassroots delegations. The meeting was attended by the head of the Political Directorate of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), Major General Víctor Rojo Ramos; the Chief of the Central Army, Raúl Villar Kesell, together with other officers, combatants and civilian workers of the Ministry of the Interior and the FAR.

Written by Pedro A. Rizo Martínez.