A grandmother’s dream (+ audio and photos).

Apart from the sacrifice of time spent in the hospital since she was four months pregnant, away from her six-year-old firstborn, Mailín García Díaz’s twin pregnancy fulfilled her mother’s dream.

The risk imposed by a birth at 34 weeks separated her from her newborn babies.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.