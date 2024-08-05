5 de agosto de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

A grandmother’s dream (+ audio and photos).

1 min atrás Tamara Mesa González

Apart from the sacrifice of time spent in the hospital since she was four months pregnant, away from her six-year-old firstborn, Mailín García Díaz’s twin pregnancy fulfilled her mother’s dream.

The risk imposed by a birth at 34 weeks separated her from her newborn babies.

…ONLINE AUDIO

 

Written by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.

