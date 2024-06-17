Advocate to increase food production.

The 22nd Municipal Conference of the CTC Congress in Perico municipality discussed the need to raise awareness about the collective responsibility in food production.

Recognition to Lineidys Borges for her outstanding work.

The 22nd Municipal Conference of the Cuban Workers’ trade Union(CTC) in Perico municipality , the fifth of thirteen planned, discussed the need to raise awareness about the collective responsibility in food production, especially in a region like this, agricultural par excellence.

Yosleidys Noriega Baró, delegate for Agriculture, said: «Influencing from the union level is a way forward. «Everyone must do their part in contracting, sowing, control, monitoring of the final destination of the harvested produce and the agreed prices, so that this has an impact on reducing inflation and the people perceive it».

In this sense, a lot is decided by the directors and personnel of the Agroindustrial Company, affected by the fuel deficit, but in constant search for initiatives to bring the results closer to its true potential, explained its director Osvaldo Rodríguez.

The performance of the 19 labor collectives has contributed to this, where now «people do fight to comply, because where there is no training, there is no pay», and the best proof of this is that they distribute profits and raised the salary with Decree 87.

In a territory in default of two of its ten physical productions, with some delay in spring planting and in need of increasing and diversifying its livestock modules, it is necessary, several voices advocated, to demand from the administrations the request of land to create self-consumption, variants that, among other benefits, improve the offer in workers’ canteens, an alternative that today only ten of the 63 entities take advantage of.

There were also elected delegates to the Provincial Conference of the CTC.

«Thanks to our plantain crop, we sell to the workers and also incorporate it into the different dishes,» illustrated Enrique Betancourt, at the head of the union in the old people’s home, where, in addition, they fight diseases with their 14 medicinal plants.

If producing is vital, so is preserving, especially in Perico, marked by cattle theft and slaughter and robbery in warehouses, which speaks of failures in the workers’ guard, said Osmar Ramirez, secretary general of the CTC in the province of Matanzas. «A process against crime will soon begin in the thirteen municipalities. It is about eliminating conditions that favor it and saving man,» he said.

No task will be successful if we stop working, warned Niala Santana Betancourt, head of the organization department in the national CTC. «It is up to us to convince, commit and foresee so that there will be results», something only possible from the organic and training of new leaders, she stressed.

After recognizing the work of Lineidys Borges, the outgoing general secretary, the election of the young Arelys Sarmiento Dueñas, who will guide the destinies of the new Municipal Committee of the CTC in Perico, was reported.

In making the conclusions, Carlos Clemente, first secretary of the Party, expressed confidence that the newly elected, all women, will continue to overcome obstacles to promote the production of goods and services in the territory.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.