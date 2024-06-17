The challenge of drought.

Every June 17th is celebrated the Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.

Every June 17th is celebrated the Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time, according to the United Nations.

According to a recent UN report, this phenomenon is causing forced migrations, putting tens of millions of people at risk of displacement every year.

This year, the theme of the Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is «United for the Land: Our Legacy and Our Future» and highlights the future of land stewardship to ensure the stability and prosperity of billions of people in the world.

In Cuba, since 2014, droughts have become more frequent and widespread in the territories, mainly due to a decrease in rainfall, the main source of filling the country’s reservoirs.

The Meteorological Institute reported that May of this year ended with 80 percent of the national territory with deficits in accumulated rainfall, mainly in the western and central regions.

Of this percentage, 30 percent was classified in the severe to extreme category; 21, moderate and 29, weak. The provinces with the most affected areas were: Pinar del Río, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Havana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos and Villa Clara.

According to Dr. Cecilia M. Fonseca Rivera, researcher at the Climate Center, Cuba has trained human resources that allow it to face drought management. However, the first and main deficiency lies in the lack of the necessary financial resources to satisfactorily and harmoniously face the technological, scientific and operational needs that a task of this nature and scope implies.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.