Agricultural land: efficient use for development (+audios).

The efficient use of agricultural land has undoubtedly become a strategic priority to strengthen food production and meet the challenges faced by the largest Antillean island in the complex economic scenario in which it operates.

This effort is evident in territories such as Pedro Betancourt, recognized for its positive indicators in the production of rice, milk, eggs, fruits, viands, tobacco and rustic crops such as malanga, plantain, sweet potato and cassava, among others.

The implementation of a self-sufficiency model based on advanced planning, agroecology and productive diversification corroborates the achievement of these results. This was expressed to our radio station by Jany Delgado Saiz, agricultural director of the municipal Agroindustrial Enterprise.

Likewise, productive campaigns, technical innovation and community participation emerge as essential paths to achieve local self-sufficiency.

In this regard, Delgado Saiz said: «In the midst of the complex socioeconomic scenario facing the island, agroecology is positioned as a sustainable solution to increase agricultural production and protect natural resources.

This is what Juan Carlos Cartaya Souza, owner of the Santa Catalina farm, belonging to the Juan de Mata Reyes Credit and Services Cooperative of this municipality, told our radio station.

For his part, farm worker Julián Crespo Chamizo, from the Cuba Libre organoponic farm, underscored the successes of these enclaves in terms of food sovereignty and their enormous contributions to local development, always in line with the guidelines of the urban, suburban and family agriculture program.

It is worth mentioning the participation of students from the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School, whose campus promotes the execution of agricultural tasks such as planting and crop maintenance, rejuvenates the labor force and encourages new generations to take an interest in agricultural careers.

With the combination of state policies, diversified strategies and the active participation of its farming community, Pedro Betancourt has positioned itself as a benchmark in the search for food sovereignty.

This approach exemplifies how collaboration between tradition, innovation and sustainability can lay the foundations for self-sufficient development that can be replicated in other regions of the country.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.