26 de julio de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Alfonsito Llorens pays tribute to Pablo, Silvio and the National Rebellion Day (+photos).

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

Alfonsito Llorens expressed his desire to «take this concert to other more open spaces where youth can observe this Cuban masterpiece.»

An unforgettable Thursday afternoon was offered by singer and composer Alfonso Llorens at the José White Concert Hall in Matanzas. The show, with musical arrangements by Roldany Hernández and Rubén Soler, featured works by important Cuban troubadours such as Unicornio, Ángel para un final and Yolanda.

The singer expressed his desire to «take this concert to other more open spaces where young people can observe this Cuban masterpiece.» The concert, accompanied by Camerata José White, under the direction of maestro Bienvenido Quintana, and pianist María de los Ángeles Horta as the main guest, was a tribute to the work of Pablo Milanés and Silvio Rodríguez, to the National Rebellion Day and to Llorens’ artistic life.

 

Written by Félix González.

 

 

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Solar energy, an alternative to guarantee water supply.

11 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

History by assault.

26 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Pedro Marrero and the Moncada.

32 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *