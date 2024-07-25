Alfonsito Llorens pays tribute to Pablo, Silvio and the National Rebellion Day (+photos).

Alfonsito Llorens expressed his desire to «take this concert to other more open spaces where youth can observe this Cuban masterpiece.»

An unforgettable Thursday afternoon was offered by singer and composer Alfonso Llorens at the José White Concert Hall in Matanzas. The show, with musical arrangements by Roldany Hernández and Rubén Soler, featured works by important Cuban troubadours such as Unicornio, Ángel para un final and Yolanda.

The singer expressed his desire to «take this concert to other more open spaces where young people can observe this Cuban masterpiece.» The concert, accompanied by Camerata José White, under the direction of maestro Bienvenido Quintana, and pianist María de los Ángeles Horta as the main guest, was a tribute to the work of Pablo Milanés and Silvio Rodríguez, to the National Rebellion Day and to Llorens’ artistic life.

Written by Félix González.