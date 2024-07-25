For those who deserve love, tribute to the new trova in Matanzas.

With the title Por quien merece amor (For those who deserve love), Matanzas-born singer and composer Alfonso Llorens will offer a concert at the White Hall in the city of Matanzas today, July 25th, starting at 3:00 in the afternoon.

With the title Por quien merece amor (For those who deserve love), Matanzas-born singer and composer Alfonso Llorens Betancourt will offer a concert at the White Hall in the city of Matanzas today, July 25th, starting at 3:00 in the afternoon.

«The title is due to the fact that it is a tribute to the work of two great representatives of the new trova, which are Silvio Rodríguez and Pablo Milanés. It was a debt I owed as a performer, because I was also part of that movement, and a commitment to my generation and to the new generations who know very little of the music of that era.»

Songs by Pablo Milanés and Silvio Rodríguez, pioneers of the new Cuban trova, will be included in the presentation. The also vice-president of UNEAC in the province will share the stage with pianist and teacher María de los Ángeles Horta and the José White Camerata, under the direction of Maestro Bienvenido Quintana.

The arrangements of the songs were made by Rubén Soler and Roldany Hernández. The program consists of thirteen songs, including the iconic Unicornio, El breve espacio en que no estás, Quién fuera, Para vivir, Te amaré and Yolanda.

Incidentally, the bolero advocate also expressed his expectations about this Thursday’s concert. «It will be a new experience for me because I have worked with large orchestras, but not with one of this type of format.

«Since I first heard the Camerata, I have had a dream, a desire to perform with them. This year, as I celebrate my closed anniversaries of life and artistic career, I wanted to give myself that gift.

«We plan not only to keep it in this concert, but to take it to other stages in the country and present it internationally because it is a new experience also for them as an orchestra».

He also took the opportunity to refer to some of the activities that he will dedicate in the remainder of 2024 to celebrate his 65 years of life and 55 as an artist. «This is the second concert I’m doing this year for that purpose and the last one, which will be in November, will be different.

«We will organize an orchestra with chosen musicians, because it is another type of music and requires another format, as I will perform a selection of what I have done in these years of career, both professionally and in the times of Todo el mundo canta or the (Adolfo) Guzmán (contest), a very beautiful period of my life that cannot be left behind for any reason, because they were the spaces that made me known in the Cuban sphere.

«In a few days I will travel to Mexico to make presentations in various scenarios and the inauguration of the Casa Cuba, ARTEX. I am also part of two brigades, La guerrilla de ARTEX and by municipal Culture, which are presented in neighborhoods and communities, a beautiful and profitable initiative organized by Culture to bring art to all parts of the province».

In the work of the performer and composer Alfonso Llorens Betancourt from Matanzas, the gift of a privileged voice and feeling and a capacity and willingness to work do not allow him to remain static for long.

In such a difficult time as the 1990s, he created La Dinámica, a group with which he defended dissimilar musical genres. His discography includes three albums: two with the group and one solo. He has represented Cuba, first as a participant and later as a jury member, in several international events.

In addition to his artistic career, as a performer and composer, he maintains a systematic work as vice president of the provincial branch of the UNEAC in Matanzas.