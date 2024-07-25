Electricity Company applies zero cash campaign for the payment of its services in Matanzas.

Since June 1st, the Electricity Company has been implementing a zero cash campaign in the municipality of Matanzas for the payment of its services, with the aim of achieving the total banking penetration of the country.

In this regard Yadrián Peñate Rodríguez, Commercial Director of the Electricity Company in Matanzas, highlighted.

«It has to do with the elimination of cash for the payment of the amount of the electric bill. This consists of eight payment channels that we will have well enabled to eliminate cash in this energy commercialization process.

«The two most used are the payment modalities by Mobile Transfer and In Zone. We managed to enable QR codes in commercial offices. Already the eight branches of the municipality of Matanzas have the QR code of En Zona and we are enabling the one of Transfer Móvil as well. We are also preparing ourselves so that customers can use a magnetic card to pay at a commercial office.

«We, in coordination with the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, defined a number of approximately 1,515 people in the municipality of Matanzas who are considered socially assisted because they supposedly have no economic status and do not have a mobile device.

This number of people will increase according to the follow-up we will give to this process. And well, relative to those people, from our staff of Empresa Eléctrica we will advise and support the payment of electricity.»

The Electricity Company in Matanzas,intends to extend to the province the application of this zero cash campaign for the payment of electricity during the coming months.

