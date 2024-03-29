An exhibition dedicated to women in Pedro Betancourt (+photos and audio).

The personal exhibition «From the Renaissance to the 20th Century» is dedicated to women as a representative figure of the arts in time and is on display at the Cuba Theater in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt.

The personal exhibition «From the Renaissance to the 20th Century», on display at the Cuba Theater in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt, is dedicated to women as representative figures of the arts in time.

According to its author, artist Dagoberto Bravo Domínguez, who is a member of the Plastic Collective of the «María Villar Buceta» cultural center of the town, the exhibition reimagines some of the most famous works of national and foreign painting, while capturing the essence of women and their role in the history of art.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

Bravo Domínguez also highlighted the potential of the collection as an incentive to continue recovering this and other disused exhibition areas in the town.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Likewise, the artist recognized the significance of these pieces for him and urged to encourage the promotion of art among present and future generations.

…ONLINE AUDIO

With this initiative, the Betancourt Municipal Directorate of Culture highlights local talent and ratifies its commitment to the preservation of Cuba’s cultural heritage and the glorification of women as a fundamental icon in the artistic world.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.