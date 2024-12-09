Artistic events enrich culture in Pedro Betancourt.

In an effort to sensitize the population about the problem of drugs, librarian Yaniris Edreira Herrera organized a meeting with the residents of District 20 about the negative effects of narcotics on society and the need to prevent their consumption

With a varied set of educational and recreational activities, the Directorate of Culture of Pedro Betancourt municipality contributes to promote interest in the visual arts, reading and general culture in the population of Betancourt.

Specialists from the Enrique Pérez Triana art gallery, led by its director, Ileana Ramírez López, and as part of their season dedicated to photography, exhibited various snapshots to the groups of these centers.

Likewise, in collaboration with members of the Plastic Arts Department of the María Villar Buceta House of Culture, they visited the community dining room of the Family Care System and the Dr. Pedro Figueroa Sandelis Home for the Elderly to praise the professional career of the multi-awarded Cuban sculptor Alberto Lezcay Merencio.

María Ravelo Zamora, Library Extension specialist at the Manuel Navarro Luna library in the town, also exchanged with the elderly, who presented the literary volume Reportaje al pie de la horca, a posthumous compilation of texts by the Czechoslovakian journalist and writer Julius Fučík.

And in an effort to raise awareness among the population about the drug problem, librarian Yaniris Edreira Herrera organized a meeting with the residents of the territory’s 20th district, where topics such as the negative effects of drugs on society and the need to prevent their use from an early age attracted the attention of those present.

