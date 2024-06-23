Atenas Rock» Festival program presented.

Seventeen musical bands will be present at the festival, nine of them foreign, from Mexico, Canada and France, who will participate on a voluntary basis.

With the sea and pirates as the theme, the Colonial Courtyard of the AHS presented the program of the «Atenas Rock» Music Festival.

Seventeen musical bands will be present at the festival, nine of them foreign, from Mexico, Canada and France, who will participate on a voluntary basis, as they have a link with the event since its online version during the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Theoretical events, photographic and tattoo exhibitions, film presentations and product expo sales will also be part of the program’s activities.

According to Yadiel Durán, president of the AHS in Matanzas, there are high expectations for the festival and the best way to keep it alive is with everyone’s participation.

The Atenas Rock in its 2024 edition counts on the collaboration of cultural and governmental institutions of the province, as well as the Parranda beer brand and Havana Club rum.

📸 Claudia Ortega

Written by Claudia Ortega.