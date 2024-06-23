Matanzas proposes to have a decolonizing summer.

The next 29th will officially welcome the summer in the 13 municipalities of Matanzas with various activities, among them, the National Festival of Ruedas de Casino, an event that encourages the popular dance rooted.

The Provincial Directorate of Culture in Matanzas hopes to make it a decolonizing summer with Cuban values and an integration that pays tribute to the quality of the proposals for the upcoming summer season.

Osbel Marrero Acosta, provincial director of Culture in Matanzas, emphasized that the intention will be to provide the communities with opportunities for recreation and enjoyment of the arts, and science will also be applied through surveys and other tools to improve the work.

At a press conference it was reported that among the novelties planned for July and August is the return of the National Circus of Cuba with its Blue Tent to the territory, this time to perform in Matanzas, Cárdenas and Jagüey Grande.

The children’s theater company La Colmenita will undertake a tour of several municipalities and on July 21st will star in the heights of Montserrate in the activity for Children’s Day, which is commemorated in Cuba every third Sunday of July on the initiative of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, Historical Leader of the Revolution.

Noslén González, deputy provincial director of Culture, commented that due to the acceptance of previous experiences, the beach party will be resumed on Fridays, in the Tennis area, as a space for electronic and alternative music, conducive to the presentation of the so-called DJs.

The Varadero Josone Festival: Rumba, Jazz & Son will once again have among its venues the city of Matanzas, this time at the Viaducto Square, and the Timbalaye Festival, a national event that defends rumba, will also arrive in this city.

Cultural guerrillas, territorial book fairs, the cinema-mobile, literary and plastic arts workshops, routes to know the heritage, and the Duendecillo de los Puentes Children’s Vocal Interpretation Festival, are also some of the initiatives planned in the province, ready for the «Summer Mode».

