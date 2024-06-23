Good summer air performance in Varadero airport.

A total of 11 airlines make up the platform of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, in Varadero, during the summer season, said Liuba Quintero Ávila, head of the Ground Operations Department of the Business Base Unit (Ueb) located in Matanzas.

Quintero assured the landing of representative airplanes from several nations, a good figure, she said, if we take into account that the highest number of flights corresponds to the winter season, a period when the country receives its largest flows of foreign tourists.

The recent arrivals from Portugal of World2Fly and Iberojet airlines increased air connections, most of which take off from Canada, consistent with its condition as the main issuing market to the Varadero resort, with Air Canada, Sunwing and Air Transat playing a leading role.

The Juan Gualberto Gómez Airport is the second most important airport in Cuba, second only to the José Martí International Airport in terms of the volume of operations and passengers it handles, and receives or sends off more than 70 percent of the tourists who visit Varadero.

Inaugurated on September 25th, 1989, the collective of this terminal stands out for its economic and union results, which earned them the superior category of National Vanguard, the highest emulative condition granted by the Cuban Workers’ Central.

Photos: From the author.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.