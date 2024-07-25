Boosting housing development with local resources.

Around 1,50 thousand houses are expected to be built in Matanzas this year as part of the housing policy, designed to improve the housing stock in Cuba.

Around 1,50 thousand houses are expected to be built in Matanzas this year as part of the housing policy, designed to improve the housing fund in Cuba.

According to data provided by Noel Pérez Rosabal, director of Housing in the province, the plan includes the completion of about 400 buildings in the state modality and the rest by own effort and subsidies.

He also explained that, in the case of subsidies, an alternative to protect sectors of the population with low economic solvency, a different projection is required due to the significant delay in the completion of basic housing cells.

He also emphasized the need to increase the local production of materials with endogenous resources, promote the use of stone, projects for housing with the vaulted roof system and take advantage of unused buildings in each territory.

Written by Noelis Santoyo Cobas.