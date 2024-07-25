25 de julio de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Boosting housing development with local resources.

2 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Foto: Radio Sandino

Around 1,50 thousand houses are expected to be built in Matanzas this year as part of the housing policy, designed to improve the housing stock in Cuba.

Around 1,50 thousand houses are expected to be built in Matanzas this year as part of the housing policy, designed to improve the housing fund in Cuba.

According to data provided by Noel Pérez Rosabal, director of Housing in the province, the plan includes the completion of about 400 buildings in the state modality and the rest by own effort and subsidies.

He also explained that, in the case of subsidies, an alternative to protect sectors of the population with low economic solvency, a different projection is required due to the significant delay in the completion of basic housing cells.

He also emphasized the need to increase the local production of materials with endogenous resources, promote the use of stone, projects for housing with the vaulted roof system and take advantage of unused buildings in each territory.

Written by Noelis Santoyo Cobas.

 

 

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Respect for the word.

38 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Rumba from corner to corner from July 24th to 28th in Matanzas.

21 horas atrás Tamara Mesa González

Perico, rebel lineage (+audio and photos).

22 horas atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *