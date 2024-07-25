Training workshop held at ANEC of Pedro Betancourt.

This workshop is an example of ANEC’s commitment to the improvement of economic actors in Cuba, in order to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in business management.

With the aim of supporting the economic actors of the territory in strengthening their knowledge in the legal field, a training workshop was held at the municipal headquarters of the Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba (ANEC) in Pedro Betancourt.

In the presence of associates, officials, self-employed workers and professionals from various socioeconomic sectors, Arsenio Hernández de Armas, president of the organization in the town, stressed the importance of these initiatives to promote a solid and responsible business culture and ensure social cohesion and the defense of the interests of the population.

On the other hand, Teresa Delgado Bachiller, economist of the Tecnofrío MSME, recognized the potential of the approval of these resolutions and how her plant materializes actions for the benefit of the population of Pedro Betancourt.

This workshop demonstrates ANEC’s commitment to improving the capabilities of economic actors in Cuba, in order to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in business management, as well as greater transparency and legal protection in the economic development of the locality.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.