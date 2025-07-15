15 de julio de 2025

Miguel Díaz-Canel: «The Revolution cannot leave anyone behind; that is our motto.»

15 de julio de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez today highlighted on his social media account X the work of the Commissions of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the debate on actions to overcome «the difficult moment the country is experiencing.»

According to the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, many of these projects depend on collective effort, intelligence, and creativity.

«The lack of sensitivity in addressing vulnerability is highly questionable. The Revolution cannot leave anyone behind; that is our motto, our militant responsibility,» Díaz-Canel concluded.

The Commissions of @AsambleaCuba are debating actions to overcome the difficult moment the country is experiencing. Many depend on collective effort, intelligence, and creativity.

1/2 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 15th, 2025

Cubadebate.




                            

