Call for environmental care in Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

A pleasant conversation held at the Manuel Navarro Luna library in Pedro Betancourt municipality was dedicated to the safeguarding of the environment and the responsibility of human beings in this task.

The safeguarding of the environment and the responsibility of human beings in this task was the subject of a pleasant conversation held in the Manuel Navarro Luna library of Pedro Betancourt municipality.

In the presence of personalities and researchers from the Municipal Directorate of Culture, the University Branch and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA), among other guests, those present discussed topics such as the potential of water for the socioeconomic development of the country, citizen hygiene and the protection of flora and fauna, among others.

Iris Victoria Bolaños Dreke, senior environmental specialist in the town, stressed the need to implement sustainable policies and practices that, based on individual and collective responsibility, guarantee the community’s adoption of more ecological and environmentally friendly habits.

…ONLINE AUDIO

For her part, María Ángel Medina Ibáñez, specialist of Documentary Management and Archives of CITMA’s territorial section, highlighted the agency’s efforts to promote the materialization of the environmental strategy in the town.

…ONLINE AUDIO

In the celebrations for the World Environment Day, this activity became a space to contribute to public awareness, sensitization and promotion of initiatives that ponder the preservation of our planet.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.