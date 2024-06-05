Food production challenges evaluated at CTC secretariat in Matanzas.

The Socialist State Enterprise has to put into practice the powers granted to the Council of Ministers to develop the economy and to achieve that end the different entities must contribute to it, said the member of the Central Committee of the Party and second secretary of the Cuba Trade Union Workers, Isdalis Rodriguez Rodriguez.

During the discussions of the organization’s secretariat in Matanzas, the also deputy to the Parliament expressed.

«Even if it is an elementary school, a work center of any sector, there is the possibility of requesting a plot of land and put it to produce, because the food situation is so difficult, that everything that can be generated in each of the places and can be sold at differentiated prices to our workers, or serve for food during the working day is beneficial and is attention to man».

The leader stated that the true expression of the results is the presence of food on the people’s table, «only then will we be able to say that we are complying», she assured.

The conclave also evaluated the need to identify new exportable items in products and services and fulfill the commitments, analysis that must be rigorous in the boards of directors of the entities, «because we have to think as entrepreneurs and eliminate bureaucratic obstacles», pondered the general secretary of the CTC in Matanzas, Osmar Ramírez Ramírez.

They highlighted the imperative of complying with planting and harvesting plans, based on efficient contracting, payment by results, stimulus for the most outstanding and sanctions for those who deserve it, he said.

Written by Delfina Mosquera.