Call to improve the teaching-education process in Pedro Betancourt (+audio).

With the premise of improving the quality of the teaching-educational process, contributing to local economic development and promoting attention to rural communities, the General Directorate of Education in Pedro Betancourt municipality has established its main lines of action for the upcoming school year.

These proposals range from the implementation of programs and initiatives that promote teacher training and the dynamization and modernization of classes, to the constructive maintenance of educational centers and the integral formation of students on the basis of political-ideological work, as well as the strengthening of the school-family-community relationship, said Lázaro Plasencia Rodríguez, head of this organization, to our radio station. This was expressed to our radio station by Lázaro Plasencia Rodríguez, head of this organization.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Likewise, Plasencia Rodriguez said that the authorities of the sector will channel their actions towards the communities and rural schools of the territory, encouraging agricultural work to promote local food production, as well as the community management of educational and productive projects that guarantee the quality of life of the families living in these areas.

…ONLINE AUDIO

These actions establish a route to be followed during the coming school year in order to improve the teaching and learning process, contribute to the socioeconomic progress of the town and ensure the integral wellbeing of its inhabitants.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.