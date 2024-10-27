CDR members from Pedro Betancourt show their solidarity with the victims of hurricane Oscar (+audios).

The donation included textiles, footwear, food and other basic necessities, the result of the joint efforts of the CDR members and the population in general.

In an effort to alleviate the effects of Hurricane Oscar after its passage through the eastern part of the country, the Defense Revolution Committeesin in Pedro Betancourt municipality mobilized to offer their support to the affected families.

Yodaimy Guía Rosell, local coordinator of the organization, praised the quick response of the people of Betancourt and ratified to our radio station the commitment of the Cederistas to provide all possible help to the people affected by the storm.

The donation included textiles, footwear, food and other basic necessities, the result of the joint efforts of the CDR memebers and the population in general. In this regard, Guía Rosell said:

Guía Rosell also thanked the people of Betancourt for their gesture and highlighted the characteristic spirit of solidarity of the nation in difficult times, with the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution at the head.

Photos: Courtesy of the interviewee.

Writen by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.