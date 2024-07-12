Celebrated in Pedro Betancourt the 50th aniversary of the Popular Power. (+photos and audio).

The highest political and governmental authorities of Pedro Betancourt municipality dedicated the Solemn Assembly held in the «Pepe Roque» park of the Matanzas territory to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the local organs of the People’s Power in the country.

Workers distinguished with the special stamp «50th Anniversary» in the activity.

According to Yonel Estrada Ramírez, president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, «the event became a space to pay tribute to the first election of delegates of the People’s Power on the Island, which took place in Athens, Cuba in 1974 and whose imprint, despite the constant challenges, is materialized in the constant action of this structure for the benefit of the Antillean people».

Merit to those who worked for more than five, ten or 20 years at the service of the People’s Power in the town.

Offering flowers to the heroes José Martí and Antonio Maceo Grajales.

Those present ratified their commitment to improve the work of the People’s Power in the territory and the country.

Likewise, the workers with two decades of service to the municipal government received the special «50th Anniversary» seal, the delegates with five, ten or 20 years of uninterrupted work and the former delegates who exercised this mission in twenty years, as well as those professionals of meritorious work and contributions to the national socioeconomic development, who deserved the distinctions of Illustrious and Adopted Sons of the locality, were stimulated.

Jesús Astiazaraín Rodríguez was among the recipients of the distinction of Distinguished Son of Pedro Betancourt.

Among the honorees, José Roberto Peña Carrasco emphasized the preponderant role of the delegate for the Cuban political system and shared with those present his work experiences during the first years of operation of the People’s Power in Bolondrón.

The Solemn Assembly was the ideal scenario to extol the participatory democracy, popular welfare and national unity that, thanks to their protagonism, guarantee these delegates whom the member of the Political Bureau of the Party’s Central Committee, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power and of the Council of State, Esteban Lazo Hernández, defined as «heroes of our neighborhoods».

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.