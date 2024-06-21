Collaboration agreement between Caracol Varadero and the University of Matanzas.

The management of the Sucursal Comercial Caracol Varadero Este (SCCVE) and the Faculty of Industrial Engineering of the University of Matanzas, signed a collaboration agreement.

The management of the Sucursal Comercial Caracol Varadero Este (SCCVE) and the Faculty of Industrial Engineering of the University of Matanzas signed a collaboration agreement, signed by the top representatives of these groups, Annalye Cruz Martínez and Neydalis Piloto Fleitas, respectively.

In social networks, a path was announced to strengthen ties in the improvement of working relations, which could strengthen the social mission of the chain of stores and the educational institution.

The Sucursal Comercial Caracol Varadero Este, several times National Vanguard, deploys excellent initiatives linked to customer service, because «it is the cornerstone of the Company», say managers and employees. «Our team is committed to providing you with an unparalleled shopping experience.

In charge of commercializing star products such as coffee, rum and tobacco, elements of the country’s culture and tradition, Caracol Varadero organizes special offers for the summer and for any other occasion.

An example of this is the commercial fairs held on the terrace of the Gabi&Sofi Store, with a variety of products for the family, although Caracol Varadero’s corporate purpose is to cater to international and national tourism.

However, if the branch is good at anything, it is its social work. Its community work is commendable, which «is part of the daily work of the districts we serve in Boca de Camarioca, which is one of our work objectives, especially to serve vulnerable families».

The good soul of Caracol Varadero also comes to life with donations to the Círculo Infantil Año Internacional del Niño, in the town of Santa Marta, and to the boarding school in the town of Merceditas, with «infinite kindness, spreading joy to little hearts», as highlighted in their X account.

Writen by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.