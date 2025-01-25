Commemorated 62 years of Fermín and Yolanda’s assassination in Bolondrón.

The people of Bolondón gathered in a political-cultural event to pay tribute to the brothers Fermín and Yolanda Rodríguez Díaz, on the 62nd anniversary of their assassination, while ratifying their support to the revolutionary work and their repudiation of terrorism.

Musical presentations, declamations, the laying of a wreath and other initiatives were the protagonists of this activity which became the culmination of the pilgrimage to the cemetery where the remains of these children rest, led by the standard bearers belonging to the Young Communists League in the town.

The emotional proposal was attended by the highest political and governmental authorities of the Betancourt territory and representatives of the Association of Combatants, the Ministry of the Interior, educational centers and union collectives of the demarcation, who also remembered the 86th birthday of the Cuba Trade Workers Union.

On January 24th, 1963, bandits at the service of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and led by the insurgent Francisco Hernández Suárez fired multiple shots at the La Candelaria farm, near Bolondrón, immolating on the spot the children Fermín and Yolanda Rodríguez and injuring two other children and their mother in one of the most brutal acts of the counterrevolution on the island.

Photos: Yamilet Aldama Oviedo, president of the Bolondrón Popular Council.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.