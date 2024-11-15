Construction of photovoltaic solar park in Marti moves forward.

This facility, which will occupy an area of just over 20 hectares in the rural area of Hoyo Colorado, will have a production capacity of more than 20 Megawatts (MW).

The photovoltaic solar park being built in the Matanzas municipality of Martí is progressing favorably according to the schedule established for this important work.

According to Yuri Gama, operations director of Matanzas Construction and Assembly Company , earthmoving work is 80 percent of schedule and construction of temporary facilities has already begun.

This park for the generation of renewable energy in the northern municipality of Matanzas joins the efforts of Empresa Eléctrica de Matanzas in the Jovellanos II photovoltaic solar park. They are designed to use Chinese technology, and not only seek to contribute to the National Electric System, but also to offer employment to the local community, thus guaranteeing economic and social benefits for the inhabitants of the area.

It also responds to the intention to build three solar parks in total in the province, with the objective of reaching an installed capacity of 65.95 MW. The estimated average daily generation for these parks as a whole will be 330 MW hour, which will represent a step forward in the efforts to improve the tense situation with electricity generation for the first quarter of 2025, diversify energy sources and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The drive towards renewable energies in Matanzas province is aligned with Cuba’s national goals to achieve electricity sovereignty and increase the country’s energy capacity by 2030. According to Alfredo López Valdés, general director of the Unión Eléctrica, new solar parks with a total capacity of 2,000 MW are expected to be installed in the country, which highlights the importance of this type of initiatives for the nation’s sustainable energy future.

Writen by Gabriel Torres.