The attention to men and the salary remuneration above SIX THOUSAND pesos, are among the major incentives offered by COHISE SURL, a micro and small company that bets strongly on sanitation in health institutions.

Four months after starting a project aimed at renovating and improving the cleaning service at the Eliseo Noel Caamaño pediatric hospital in Matanzas, Ottoniel Candales Morales, president and unitary partner of the MSME COHISE SURL, emphasizes how efficient the work of the team of employees has been.

We have been disciplined and careful with the work. Our employees feel stimulated with the task and as such they reflect it in the permanence and quality of their delivery.

«In general the work is progressing, in fact, it was at the proposal of the management of the Children’s Hospital that we joined the Gynecology-Obstetrics, specifically in the cleaning of the delivery room and the collection of solid waste within that health institution.»

What instruments does the management of this MSME apply to evaluate the quality of work?

«The supervisor is the person in charge of reviewing area by area, not only the execution of cleaning and the permanence of employees in their area, but the integrity with which it is carried out.

«Here it is important to emphasize how much is demanded for the hygiene and correct disinfection of bathrooms, tiles and compartments, the windows with their glass, in short, all the details of the agreed space.

«However, every day, the doctor or nurse in charge of the ward issues a document or certificate of compliance regarding the activity during his or her entire shift. Because it is not a matter of cleaning and leaving, but of staying in the area and maintaining sanitation. The merit lies in the fact that others speak for us.

What limitations still affect the performance of this team?

«First of all, the lack of chemicals, which are essential for cleaning and air quality in hospitals. We know that certain fresh and soft aromas help maintain a sense of hygiene and sanitation, and relax patients and their companions.

«Another factor that hinders our work is the lack of gloves to protect workers. That is why we initiated dialogues and agreements with other MSMEs that produce or market these goods.»

The attention to man and the salary remuneration of more than SIX THOUSAND pesos are among the major incentives offered by COHISE SURL, a MSME that is strongly committed to sanitation in health institutions.

Written by Ana González Goicochea.