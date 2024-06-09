Craft Fair to Celebrate Father’s Day in Matanzas.

From June 11th to 15th, the Art Fair for Dad will be held in Matanzas, as usual every year, organized by the Matanzas branch of the Cuban Fund for Cultural Goods to offer Matanzas residents the opportunity to take home an original and beautiful gift on the occasion of Fathers’ Day.

From June 11th to 15th, the Art for Dad Fair will be held in Matanzas, as usual every year, organized by the Matanzas branch of the Cuban Fund for Cultural Goods to offer Matanzas residents the opportunity to take home an original and beautiful gift on the occasion of Father’s Day.

As is customary in the various fairs organized and led by the FCBC, creators will sell a wide range of artistic and utilitarian products of high quality and magnificent design, the result of their work in various craft manifestations.

Between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Medio Street, between Jovellanos and Matanzas, various proposals will be sold, such as beachwear for men, guayaberas, hats, footwear, leather goods and other accessories, explained Yamira Román Castellini, FCBC’s Image and Development specialist.

The craft fair, designed to provide the population with a set of goods and services, will feature the participation of several Matanzas creators and new forms of non-state management, as in previous editions, with products that are highly demanded by the population.

Art for Dad, is one of the most popular events of the cultural system for its emotional significance for the population that finds in this context articles of local artists to dedicate to parents on their day.

Written by Jessica Mesa.