CTC congratulates Civil Aviation on its Day.

Considered the second most important terminal in the country, the Juan Gualberto Gómez Airport receives more than 70 percent of the visitors staying in Varadero, Cuba’s main beach resort today linked to the rest of the world by airlines from various latitudes.

The effort, dedication and professionalism of those who contribute to the development of airport operations and infrastructure in Matanzas were recognized by the Provincial Committee of the Cuban Workers’ Central Union (CTC).

«The Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport is a magnificent example of a Socialist State Enterprise, both for its results and its social projection,» assured Osmar Ramírez, general secretary of the CTC, when congratulating this collective on February 15th, 65th Anniversary Day of Civil Aviation.

«Consecration, prestige and sense of responsibility distinguish those who are always alert and vigilant to guarantee that the airport excels in results and efficiency».

Ramírez pointed out the relevance of the Vanguardia Nacional center, which in 35 years has efficiently attended some 54 million passengers, more than 25 million of which classify in the category of international visitors, which «represent important revenues for the country, aviation and this province».

He reasoned how managers and employees are referents in the implementation of alternatives to make this grassroots business unit stronger, among which are the production of food, the construction of a children’s house, support to hospitals, children from homes without family shelter and other actions that portray its good soul.

«Another significant aspect is the creation of a contingent of 15 workers who support the investment of the Jovellanos II photovoltaic solar park, the commitment to renewable energies that the air terminal will clearly manifest when panels are installed there, which will give it energy sovereignty,» added the secretary general of the CTC.

Ramírez also congratulated José Antonio García Manso, the airport’s general director, for being selected among the outstanding cadres of Civil Aviation in Cuba.

Considered the second most important terminal in the country, the Juan Gualberto Gómez receives more than 70 percent of the visitors who stay in Varadero, the main Cuban resort today linked to the rest of the world with airlines from various latitudes.

There is a perpetual interest in the aerodrome to make customs and immigration procedures as fast as possible, something that many visitors appreciate after long hours of flight, without stopping other actions in pursuit of the safety of the ships and the progressive improvement in the service to passengers.

Photos: Taken from the Juan Gualberto Gómez Facebook account.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.