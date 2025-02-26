Deadline for submission of papers for Scientific Convention of the University of Matanzas closes.

According to the information provided by the Organizing Committee of the event, sponsored by the University of Matanzas, the notification of the papers accepted to be presented at the event will be made on March 19th.

The University of Matanzas reiterates to professionals interested in participating in the Twelfth International Scientific Convention CIUM 2025, that February 28th is the deadline for the submission of abstracts and research papers to be presented at the event, which will be held from May 6th to 8th in Plaza America, Varadero.

According to the information provided by the organizing committee of the event, sponsored by the Yumurina University, the notification of the papers accepted for the event, whose purpose is to share knowledge among researchers, educators and participating students, committed to sustainable development and environmental care, will be made on March 19th.

«For a transforming and innovative sustainable university» is the motto that will head this scientific experience of exchange between national and foreign researchers, which will combine face-to-face and virtual modalities, so that the delegates can socialize research results in various areas of knowledge, such as technical, economic, business, social, education, physical culture, agriculture and environmental sciences.

As in previous editions, the International Scientific Convention of the University of Matanzas will promote the conclusion and updating of collaboration agreements between higher education centers, social institutions, companies and non-governmental associations to establish projects, programs and international academic networks.

According to the Call for the meeting, published on the website and social networks of the Yumurina academy, from March 28th to April 7th, pre-event courses will be held online and in the context of the event, several symposiums, forums, debates, among other collateral activities will be held, with the aim of strengthening inter-institutional links.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.